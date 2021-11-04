Hedge Launches Postlab with Support for Avid’s Media Composer

AMSTERDAM—Video software provider Hedge has officially released Postlab with full support for Avid’s Media Composer, a cloud-native solution to enable collaborative remote editing workflows for Avid editors.

Postlab serves as an extension to an on-premise Nexis or other Avid-compatible NAS/SAN storage. By eliminating cumbersome access gateways and high latency associated with cloud-media workflows, Postlab for Media Composer provides a great user experience, regardless of available bandwidth, Hedge said.

Postlab is available on a flexible pricing model that lets post facilities and media businesses use the Postlab platform without upfront commitment, and scale and shrink team sizes when needed.

Hedge recently raised $3 million in seed money to expand its operations.

“Media companies need a way to collaborate remotely right now. Given the uncertainty around the pandemic, many do not want to make significant investments or sweeping infrastructure changes,” states Paul Matthijs, co-founder and CEO of Hedge. “Postlab for Media Composer extends facilities’ on-premise storage investment by providing much-needed secure remote editing for a small incremental cost. It’s fast, secure remote editing that delivers the same great experience of being in the facility.”

Hedge noted that Postlab for Media Composer is intrinsically secure and doesn't rely on slow and hard-to-configure VPNs, allowing editors to begin working immediately from anywhere, with no minimum requirement for an internet connection.

Postlab also keeps existing workspaces in sync and makes Avid's Bin Locking feature work in the cloud so users can seamlessly collaborate on projects without overwriting each other's work, a crucial component of any workflow, on-premise or in the cloud.

“Postlab for Media Composer is an Avid Nexis in the cloud with the benefits of a local station,” states Rich Camp, assistant editor at Jax Media, a production company that has worked on shows like “Russian Doll,” “Search Party,” and “Emily in Paris.” “Someone in Los Angeles can work on a show with someone in New York seamlessly. On a recent production, we were working in bins back and forth across the Atlantic, in real-time. It’s a great workflow.”

