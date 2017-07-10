Hearst Ups Stefan Hadl to Regional Engineering Director

NEW YORK– Stefan Hadl, director of engineering and operations of Hearst Television’s WCVB-TV in Boston, has been promoted to director of engineering, eastern region, for Hearst Television. He succeeds Mike Keller, who will retire at year end, concluding a distinguished 25-year career with Hearst Television.



The announcement was made today by Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television president, and Marty Faubell, Hearst Television vice president of engineering, to whom Hadl will report. Hadl will continue to be based at WCVB; his successor as the station’s director of engineering will be named at a later date.



“Stefan’s outstanding leadership has been evident in every assignment throughout his many years with Hearst Television and has uniquely positioned him for this next assignment,” Wertlieb said. “He is an exceptional leader with a stellar reputation for building teams. His engineering insight, leadership style, and contagious enthusiasm are a terrific addition to our best-in-class corporate engineering team.”



“Stefan has been a key member of our engineering team and has served in important roles at three major Hearst TV stations,” Faubell added. “He was instrumental in our company’s role in the successful digital TV transition among other developments. And throughout his career here he has met and conquered many of the challenges that face engineers tasked with maintaining a high-quality broadcast TV service through every manner of natural and man-made obstacle.”



Hadl joined Hearst Television in 1995 as a broadcast engineer at what later became the company’s Sacramento duopoly, KCRA-TV/KQCA-TV, and was promoted to numerous positions there including engineering supervisor and assistant chief engineer. After a three-and-a-half year tour as director of engineering at Hearst Television’s WMUR-TV in Manchester, NH, he returned to KCRA/KQCA as director of engineering, a position he held for more than a decade. In 2015, Hadl once again relocated cross-country to New England, where he became director of engineering of WCVB-TV



Hadl began his career in broadcast engineering with an eight-year tour in the United States Air Force, where he received his broadcast engineering, leadership and management education and training. He was discharged as a Television Equipment Specialist NCOIC (Level7) at Los Angeles AFB. Hadl holds an AS degree in electronic systems technologyfrom USAF Community College/Chapman University, and is a graduate of the Airman Leadership School and the Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership School.