Hearst Television Stations To Showcase Digital-First Shows on TV
By George Winslow published
Shows from its Very Local streaming service will air on stations in 26 Hearst TV markets during a weeklong showcase
NEW YORK—In an interesting example of how broadcasters are looking to cross-pollinate their TV and digital efforts, Hearst Television’s broadcast stations in 26 markets will be airing a weeklong sample of original, entertaining reality programming courtesy of the company's recently introduced Very Local free streaming service.
Starting on Labor Day September 5, the Very Local shows will appear during select time slots across the Hearst station footprint in a showcase of the best of the digital service's new original series. Content spans the breadth of Very Local's offerings, with a focus on food, travel, adventure, dating, and true crime. Each one-hour on-air programming block will highlight a different theme and will be hosted by one of Very Local's most popular personalities.
"Very Local Presents: More to Explore is a week-long celebration of the extraordinary talent, passion and resilience found in local communities across America," said Very Local director of programming Laura Ling. "We're thrilled to share these stories with the broader television audience, and we hope viewers will download the free Very Local app for more."
Highlights of the digital programming making its way to broadcast include:
- On Monday, September 5th, Ashley Adams, the host of Very Local's "Maker Nation", introduces viewers to some of the hottest crafters across the U.S., and then presents an episode of "Eat Play Stay", a Very Local flagship series featuring the best of what to do, where to dine, and where to stay in cities around the country, Hearst Television reported.
- Tuesday, September 6th is hosted by Kinga Philipps, Shark Week's Tiger Queen, who is guide and guru behind Very Local's "Finding Adventure". After a "Finding Adventure" episode in which Kinga helps a young mother conquer her social anxiety and face her fears, Kinga introduces a new Very Local series, "Local Love", which features a single going on three blind dates -- while discovering a love of new things to do in her hometown.
- Wednesday, September 7th takes viewers on a search for justice -- with two episodes of Very Local's popular true crime series "Hometown Tragedy", developed in collaboration with Hearst TV news teams around the country.
- On Thursday, September 8th, "Survivor" all-star Rob Mariano, host of Very Local's "Boston Rob Does Beantown", takes viewers through some of his favorite Boston hot spots and then tees up an episode of "My Amazing Cheap Date", in which couples compete to see who can make the most of a date-on-a-budget.
- The week-long on-air special programming showcase wraps on Friday, September 9th, with host Bime Cruz of "Blind Kitchen Boston". The charismatic chef hosts a blind-folded culinary battle, then spotlights the cooking series, "Plate it, Pittsburgh!" where sandwiches get the gourmet treatment in a creative culinary competition, the company reported.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
