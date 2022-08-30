Hearst Television Stations To Showcase Digital-First Shows on TV

NEW YORK—In an interesting example of how broadcasters are looking to cross-pollinate their TV and digital efforts, Hearst Television’s broadcast stations in 26 markets will be airing a weeklong sample of original, entertaining reality programming courtesy of the company's recently introduced Very Local free streaming service.

Starting on Labor Day September 5, the Very Local shows will appear during select time slots across the Hearst station footprint in a showcase of the best of the digital service's new original series. Content spans the breadth of Very Local's offerings, with a focus on food, travel, adventure, dating, and true crime. Each one-hour on-air programming block will highlight a different theme and will be hosted by one of Very Local's most popular personalities.

"Very Local Presents: More to Explore is a week-long celebration of the extraordinary talent, passion and resilience found in local communities across America," said Very Local director of programming Laura Ling. "We're thrilled to share these stories with the broader television audience, and we hope viewers will download the free Very Local app for more."

Highlights of the digital programming making its way to broadcast include: