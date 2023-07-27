Hearst Television Names Kenneth Murphy As New Information Technology VP

NEW YORK—Heart Television has promoted Kenneth Murphy to vice president of information technology.

Formerly serving as executive director for network architecture and engineering, Murphy has risen rapidly through the ranks of the station group’s technology operation, moving from network engineer in 2005 to manager of network engineering, associate director of network engineering and finally to director, his immediate past role, the company said.

“Ken has a history of Hearst success and will bring that knowledge with him in this move to Hearst Television,” said Hearst TV president Michael Hayes. “His experience in security, systems and integration is additive to our technology strategy today and fortifies it for the future.”

Murphy counts among his many accomplishments leading an initiative to standardize Hearst’s network security, which achieved a companywide unification of network security platforms; directing research, development and implementation of a modern SD-WAN platform; transforming the group’s network capabilities while enabling new business connectivity opportunities; and leading an initiative to identify and isolate business-critical at-risk networks to prepare for possible threats and attacks.

“Ken will be responsible for helping lead all of Hearst Television’s technological initiatives,” said Stefan Hadl, Hearst Television’s senior vice president, broadcast engineering & technology. “A primary focus is on IT security. He will also lead the planning, design and implementation of our next-generation IT networking infrastructure to support all operations relative to connectivity, storage, data and video transport and distribution And he will help lead our strategic planning and deployment of cloud resources and technology with the objective of making our operations more efficient and nimble.”

Murphy graduated Summa Cum Laude from Strayer University in Charlotte, N.C., with a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems with concentration in Internetworking Technologies. He has participated in a Hearst Technical Leadership Program administered by Cornell University as well as a Hearst Leadership Development Program administered by Harvard Business Publishing.

He was an inaugural recipient of Hearst’s Neil McManus Award in recognition of customer service, dedication, professional excellence and team leadership and is a United States Air Force veteran who earned medals for Good Conduct, Outstanding Service and Meritorious Service.