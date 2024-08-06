Hearst Inks new Content Deal with Samsung TV Plus

NEW YORK—Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) has announced it has licensed more than 500 hours of content to Samsung TV Plus, Samsung's free, ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand (AVOD) service.

As part of the agreement, Samsung TV Plus, which currently distributes the HMPG FAST channels Xplore, Rovr Pets, and The Jack Hanna Channel, will license more than 500 hours of HMPG original programming in the U.S., including the weekly series Lucky Dog, Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien, Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, and various shows hosted by renowned wildlife expert Jack Hanna, among others.

"In this evolving media landscape, we're expanding the distribution and access of HMPG's premium content reaching millions of new viewers," said Frank Biancuzzo, HMPG president.

"Our vast library of iconic family-friendly and timely series continues to build audiences across all platforms," added Andrew Tew, HMPG senior vice president, global licensing & distribution. "Samsung TV Plus is an ideal partner to advance our viewership footprint."

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of original content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on streaming platforms. Overall, HMPG has a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries.