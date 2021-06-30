HBO Max Rolls Out First International Services

BURBANK, Calif.—HBO Max has taken a notable step forward in its plans for international expansion with its first launches outside the U.S., a move that makes the service available on June 30 in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Over our first year since launch, fans in the U.S. have chosen HBO Max as one of their favorite streaming platforms,” said Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International. “With today’s launch, we are introducing our global platform and providing a brand new user experience to millions of fans across Latin America and the Caribbean. There couldn’t be a better place to begin our global journey, as WarnerMedia has been a favorite and trusted source for compelling and entertaining content for the whole family.”

HBO Max has committed to producing 100 local originals in Latin America over the next two years. Later this year, soccer fans in Brazil and Mexico will be able to enjoy matches of the UEFA Champions League.

With this launch, subscribers of the HBO Max ad-free plan in the U.S. will also be able to access the platform while traveling throughout any of these 39 newly supported territories, and Latin American subscribers will also be able to access the platform while traveling in the U.S.

To help market the launch, HBO Max offering Latin American fans a 50% discount off the regular monthly plan for as long as they maintain their subscription without interruption.

The platform is offering two plans.

Consumers can subscribe to the Standard Plan which offers families access to 3 simultaneous users, 5 personalized profiles, content downloads (up to 30 titles), video in high-definition and some titles in HD and 4K, on all compatible devices.

Alternatively HBO Max is offering a Mobile Plan, which offers access to the same content catalog, but is designed for an individual experience with content downloads (up to 5 titles) enjoyable in standard-definition on compatible smartphones and tablets.