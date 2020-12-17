HBO Max Launches on Roku Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Just in time for Christmas, WarnerMedia and Roku have come to terms to bring HBO Max to Roku devices. Starting today, Dec. 17, Roku users will be able to download the HBO Max app from the Roku channel store, subscribe and start accessing all of HBO Max’s content.

Roku was the last major streaming platform not carrying HBO Max. After launching in May, Roku and Amazon Fire TV were not included among the platforms where the streaming service would be initially available. HBO Max struck a deal in November for Amazon Fire devices.

For Roku users that already have subscribed and have access to HBO through their Roku device, the HBO app will automatically update to become HBO Max and they can login in using their HBO credentials.

The details of the deal were not disclosed, but Scott Rosenberg, Roku’s senior vice president of Platform Business, called the agreement “mutually beneficial” and one where Roku can grow with its partners.

The announcement coming before Christmas is not inconsequential. WarnerMedia will release “Wonder Woman 1984” on HBO Max on Dec. 25, the same day that it premieres in theaters. In addition, WarnerMedia announced that it will be doing the same day-and-date strategy for HBO Max with all of Warner Bros. Pictures 2021 movies in an effort to help grow HBO Max subscriptions.

Since its launch in May, HBO Max has not been able to grab the same kind of subscriber growth that Disney+ has had. But having access to Roku’s reported 100 million households is likely to help with those efforts.