HBO Max and HBO Subs Hit 67.5 Million Worldwide

DALLAS, Texas—AT&T’s second quarter results showed faster than expected growth for HBO Max and HBO subscribers, with U.S. subs jumping by 10.7 million over the last year and global subs climbing by 12 million to 67.5 million at the end of the second quarter.

In announcing the results John Stankey, AT&T CEO noted that “HBO Max had another strong quarter and is ahead of plan to be a leading direct-to-consumer streaming platform, with both subscriber- and ad-supported choices. As a result, we’re raising our global HBO Max year-end forecast to 70 million to 73 million subscribers.”

AT&T is in the process of selling WarnerMedia to Discovery, creating a combined company that will be called Warner Bros. Discovery when the deal closes.

In the earnings call, AT&T also noted that HBO Max and HBO were pulling in ARPUs of $11.90 and that total direct to consumer subscriptions at WarnerMedia were up nearly 40%.