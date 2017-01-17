Hatter Named VP of Operations for Wazee Digital

DENVER—Wazee Digital has tapped Josh Hatter as its new vice president of operations. In his new role, Hatter will oversee the company’s operations and help develop existing accounts.

Josh Hatter

Past stops for Hatter include a stint as chief technology officer for Revolt TV and Media and as the point for broadcast and production operations at TMZ. In both positions he helped oversee the development and launch of new broadcast and digital opportunities, per Wazee’s announcement.

Hatter will be based in Denver and will have Wazee Digital account managers, media services, customer support and workflow services all report to him. Hatter will report to Wazee’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Mark Pougnet.