Harris Morris is Out at Harris Broadcast

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Harris Morris, CEO of Harris Broadcast, is leaving the company as of today, a company source confirmed. The news was announced internally on Tuesday, July 2, via a memo sent by Carl Vogel, chairman of the board, and obtained by Joe Zaller at Devoncroft.



The memo is brief, saying that “based on discussions with the board of directors of Harris Broadcast, Harris Morris is transitioning from the company, effective end of day tomorrow.” It further thanked him for his service and said a new CEO would be announced Tuesday, July 9. No reason was given for Morris’s departure.



Morris was named CEO of Harris Broadcast under Harris Corp. in February of 2010, and he subsequently saw the company through its divesture from the corporation.



He was previously vice president and general manager of the Media and Workflow area of Broadcast Communications. Before joining Harris in January of 2008, he was chief strategy officer of the Thomson Learning Division of Thomson Corp. Before that, he was with Bain & Co.



Harris Broadcast is undergoing a post-acquisition realignment that includes staff cuts and operational changes. The company with its staff of 1,700 was acquired from Harris Corp. by private investors five months ago. There’s since been a quiet shuffling on the management level and a reduction in support staff.