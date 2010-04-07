Harris inks deal with Echolab to become exclusive Atem reseller

Harris and Echolab have reached an agreement that expands the Harris broadcast portfolio of solutions by making Harris the exclusive reseller of Echolab’s Atem family of compact production switchers.

At the 2010 NAB Show, Harris will showcase Atem switchers packaged with an interface to the new Harris Inscriber TitleOne XT graphics system. Tight integration between the Inscriber system and Atem switcher enables users to produce professional graphics and digital effects and seamlessly incorporate them into their productions.

Harris will demonstrate three Atem switcher models at the NAB Show. The base Atem switcher, first introduced at the 2009 NAB Show, is a 3Gb/s 1080p (50 and 59.94), 1M/E production switcher. The new AtemEX is an expanded version of the original, offering 18 inputs and 10 outputs and two 10-window multiviewers for production monitoring. Finally, Harris will show the new 2M/E Atem2, which offers multi-M/E capabilities and an advanced two-channel 3D DVE.

See Harris at NAB Show Booth N2502.