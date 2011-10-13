Harris Expands Headquarters in Dubai



MELBOURNE, FL. and DUBAI: Harris Corporation has expanded their headquarters in Dubai Media City, United Arab Emirates to meet the needs of growing business in the Middle East and South Asia region.



“Harris first established its Middle East Broadcast operations in Dubai in 2006, and has seen its annual business grow exponentially across the region,” said Harris Morris, president of Harris Broadcast Communications, in a press release. “Expanding our presence enables us to develop closer relationships with customers and engineering teams, ensuring faster local service and support and helping customers optimize their successes.”



The enlarged facility will be responsible for managing larger, integrated broadcast projects across the region. Recent contracts won by the company include Sky News Arabia, the new 24-hour Arabic language news channel, and STV Orissa, a new regional news network channel in northern India.



The office is one of three operating in the region, including a service and support facility in Noida, India and the Harris Atlas Systems, LLC, a joint venture in Abu Dhabi offering solutions for situational awareness, command and control, emergency management and other mission-critical situations.



