Harris Broadcast supplies infrastructure for Pakistan TV channel

Aman TV is a new entrant into the television market in Pakistan, aiming to deliver high-quality news and current affairs broadcasting with worldwide coverage. It will operate from a new broadcast center in Lahore, with a complete Harris Broadcast newsroom and playout infrastructure.

Aman TV requires a highly automated operation to deliver 24-hour television in a cost-efficient manner. The new channel will be on air in May 2013, with additional bureaus in London and Dubai to start.

The Harris Broadcast ADC automated content and distribution system controls the entire news production and playout infrastructure, with Harris Broadcast NEXIO AMP servers and a NEXIO Farad online storage system providing content delivery and storage. A server system enables direct attachment to Apple Final Cut Pro editors, speeding craft edits of news stories and station promotions, while Harris Broadcast’s MOS integration links the production and playout system to the editorial computer network.

The installation includes Harris Broadcast’s IconMaster master control switcher and an IconStation channel branding system. Combined, the systems offer master control and graphics creation; and insertion for news production and channel branding. Signals are managed through the Harris Broadcast 6800+ modular processing units, Panacea routers and HView multiviewers.