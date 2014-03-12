Harmonic to Demonstrate 4K at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Harmonic will feature a live 4K Ultra HD 2160/60p demonstration, and the latest in its encoding, stream processing, storage and playout solutions. Harmonic also will showcase collaborative editing and 4K editing on the Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage system.



Harmonic will display its ATSC 3.0-ready Electra universal multifunction, multiformat encoding platform, with the industry's highest density audio encoding capabilities, as well as a primary distribution solution built on the Harmonic DMS video distribution management system and a new ProView IRD (integrated receiver-decoder).



Harmonic also will show its advanced multiscreen ad insertion solution, which leverages the ProMedia family and ProStream with an ACE broadcast and multiscreen transcoder and integrates with advertising ecosystem partners to enable monetization of multiscreen services. Also on display will be the Spectrum ChannelPort, an integrated, high-density channel playout system for four SD/HD channels per RU, dual DVE capabilities, and compatibility with industry leading automation systems.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Harmonic will be in booth SU1210.