Harmonic Brings in New Blood

SAN JOSE, CALIF.: Harmonic announced key appointments to its executive team and board of directors. Peter Alexander, the new senior vice president and chief marketing officer, will drive Harmonic’s global corporate marketing initiatives. Krishnan Padmanabhan, named senior vice president of video products, leads the management of Harmonic’s extensive video product and solutions portfolio. Joining Harmonic’s board is Mitzi Reaugh, senior vice president of strategy and business development at Miramax.



Harmonic’s Nimrod Ben-Natan now heads up the company’s new Edge and Access business unit as senior vice president and general manager. In this role, he will oversee research and development, and product management for Harmonic’s edge and access products, including its emerging CCAP initiative. For the past five years, Ben-Natan has successfully led Harmonic’s product marketing, solutions and strategy group.



Alexander joins Harmonic with more than three decades of experience in sales, marketing, and engineering in the telecommunications industry. He spent 15 years with Cisco Systems, where he served as vice president of worldwide field marketing. Alexander earned his B.Eng from the University of Bradford and his MBA from the University of California, Berkeley.



Padmanabhan joins Harmonic after having most recently served as vice president and general manager of the Manageability and Ecosystem Integration business unit at NetApp, where his organization focused on storage management solutions, as well as integration of storage infrastructure with business-critical applications. Padmanabhan earned his BSE in aerospace engineering from Princeton University and his M.S. and a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford University.



Both Padmanabhan and Alexander will be based in San Jose and report directly to Harmonic CEO Patrick Harshman.



Reaugh leads business development and key strategic initiatives for Miramax, including international opportunities and digital business extensions. Reaugh previously served as senior vice president of client solutions at The Nielsen Co., where she developed business strategies for worldwide media leaders and contributed to Nielsen’s global growth strategy. As part of NBC Universal’s Digital Media organization, Reaugh was a core member of the team that founded Hulu.com and was later appointed general manager of the NBC Digital Health Network. Reaugh holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Claremont McKenna College and an MBA in Finance and Strategic Management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.