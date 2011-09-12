Harman Launches New Websites for AV Brands



INDIANAPOLIS: Harman High Performance A/V announced the launch of new websites for JBL Synthesis, Revel, Lexicon and Mark Levinson, bringing greater organization and a centralized source of information for each of the brands. The newly redesigned websites have been completely revised with a cleaner, more accessible look that provides easier access to product information, specifications, images and other resources.



The new sites provide immediate access to dealer information on their respective home pages. A user has the capability to input a location and be immediately provided with a listing of dealers and detailed contact information listed in order of their distance from their location as well as information regarding what other Harman High Performance A/V branded products they carry.



In addition to complete specs and images for current JBL Synthesis, Revel, Lexicon and Mark Levinson components and loudspeakers, the websites offer information about company news, key technologies and legacy products, along with downloadable owner’s manuals, spec sheets, white papers, reviews and other materials. The websites also provide a dealer locator, a mailing list signup for news and updates, customer service contact information and many additional useful resources.



