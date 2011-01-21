Haivision Upgrades Furnace IP Video System



Haivision has upgraded its Furnace IP video system for end-to-end H.264 content capture and distribution. Furnace 5.8 supports live distribution, recording, playout, and video-on-demand applications. The new tool also includes support for “Intelligent Publishing,” which allows users to make video content available to authorized users on a secure and automatic basis.



Furnace 5.8’s feature set supports advanced integration, control and security aspects for IP capture and distribution to end users. It applications include IP video in education, media, entertainment, medical, military and enterprise market segments.



When Furnace 5.8 is coupled with the company’s Makito HD H.264 encoder and Furnace InStream player products, it can provide AES 256-bit encryption, thus ensuring a very high level of security for a user’s video assets.



