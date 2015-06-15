Haivision Tapped as PSNI Preferred Vendor Partner

ORLANDO, FLA. – Haivision has been named as a preferred vendor partner by Professional Systems Network International. PSNI is an association of independent audiovisual and broadcast communications systems integrators.

Haivision is an enterprise video company helping education, medical, government, broadcast and faith-based organizations.

“The goal of our Preferred Vendor Partner program is to bring the best technology experts together with our members to meet the demands of our customers,” said Tom Roberts, co-director of the PSNI Network. “Haivision is well established as the leader in enterprise video systems and their solutions address some of the most important trends in video – solutions that can manage and distribute the highest quality video over any network. They bring extensive experience that complements the knowledge and capabilities of our other Preferred Vendor Partners.”