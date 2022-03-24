Haivision Adds Edge-To-Edge Video Network Management To Hub Cloud Platform

MONTREAL—Haivision Systems today announced new features for its Haivision Hub cloud-based software-as-a-service video appliance management and live streaming routing solution.

From a single web browser window, Haivision Hub users can now configure, monitor and control all their Haivision edge devices including Makito X and X4 video encoders, video decoders and Haivision SRT Gateways regardless of location, thereby simplifying low latency video routing for broadcast contribution and live production, Haivision said.

The hub now offers quick, easy live video stream creation between edge devices over any network, including the public internet. Haivision Hub operators benefit from single-pane-of-glass management for click-and-drag video connectivity over the internet, LAN deployments, private networks or the cloud, it said.

Three cloud-native processing engines are now available. Of the two real-time transcoding engines, one is used for stream optimization and downstream compatibility and the other for routing adaptive bitrate (ABR) cascades directly to content delivery networks (CDN). The third engine processes audio, enabling real-time mixing and mapping of audio streams. This is useful for distribution of live sporting events where each regional destination shares the main event audio stream but with local language commentary, it said.

“Our latest update to Haivision Hub brings a host of highly anticipated and exciting new features for our cloud and broadcast customers,” said Ghislain Collette, vice president of product management at Haivision.

“The ability to configure and control all your Makitos, no matter where they are, and to stream live video over any type of network is enabling broadcasters to produce high-quality video events anywhere on-premise or in the cloud, using live content from anywhere.”