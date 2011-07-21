Haivision Acquires KulaByte and MontiVision

MONTREAL and CHICAGO — Video networking, digital signage, and IP video distributor Haivision has acquired both KulaByte Corp. of San Marcos, Texas, and MontiVision Imaging Technologies based in Germany. The technologies of both companies, including advanced encoding, transcoding, cloud computing, and workflow platforms, will be combined to form Haivision’s new Internet Media Division.



KulaByte’s H.264 encoding software and systems deliver the Internet streaming of HD content to Flash RTMP and HTTP Live Streaming for the iPhone/iPad and other platforms. KulaByte’s HyperStream is a live cloud-based video transcoding services. It’s capable of transforming live video source streams into the many formats and data rates required to distribute it via the Internet to multipe screen types, regardless of device, player, screen size, or bandwidth, according to Haivision. HyperStream. HyperStream is available as a cloud-based service, a managed server within the cloud, or a stand-alone server appliance.



Founded in 2004, Kulabyt'es customer list includes over-the-top broadcast, HD Internet TV, live church streaming, education, corporate event broadcasting, live sporting event streaming, and military and defense applications. KulaByte encoders and cloud transcoders have recently been used to broadcast the Masters golf tournament to hundreds of thousands of viewers.



MontiVision Imaging Technologies, founded in 2003 and a partner in the development of Kulabyte products, is an advanced development company focused on delivering technologies for video acquisition, machine vision, surveillance, and medical imaging applications. The MontiVision Development Kit provides a dev environment allowing high-performance media solutions to be built rapidly. MontiVision clients include vertical market solutions providers and education and research facilities.



KulaByte and MontiVision now form Haivision’s Internet Media Division. The division is focused on developing technologies to deliver OTT media and to power enterprise social media networks. Haivision has appointed Chafye Nemri as executive vice president of this new division and KulaByte CEO Peter Forman as vice president of Internet Media, responsible for developing the division’s cloud services. Key initiatives of the division will enable the creation, distribution, and management of media assets for organizations regardless of user location.



Haivision has now acquired four companies in just over two years, combining IP video distribution, digital signage, and now Internet streaming expertise with the company’s acclaimed H.264 hardware technology.