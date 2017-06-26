Guthrie, McCoy and Talbott Added to BFA’s Board of Directors

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America voted on some new additions to its board of directors during a recent board meeting. Kim Guthrie, president of Cox Media Group, and DuJuan McCoy, president, CEO and founder of Bayou City Broadcasting, were elected to the board of directors, while Julie Talbott, president of Premiere Networks, was named an officer and vice president of the board.

The BFA board of directors is made up of broadcast executives, representing a range of broadcast and broadcast-related companies. They board helps the organization in its duty to support needy broadcasters and their families.

“The addition of these highly respected industry leaders to our board and executive ranks will further enhance awareness of our mission to provide assistance to broadcasters in need,” said Dan Mason, chairman of the BFA. “Their dedication to helping our colleagues who need it most is an inspiration that I hope will reverberate across our industry so that we can help more broadcasters in need.”