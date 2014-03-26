Guntermann & Drunck to Showcase KVM Products at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Guntermann & Drunck will showcase its KVM portfolio of products, including KVM extenders and the KVM matrix ControlCenter Digital. Whether users are on Windows or Linux computers, Mac graphics computers or exotic devices, KVM extenders forward any content from the source to the user, without any network, and independent of any OS using existing cable structures.



Using a single keyboard, video monitor and mouse, KVM switches users between computers whenever they need to perform tasks on different platforms. Also, the KVM matrix lets a virtually unlimited number of users access a virtually unlimited number of computers. Each shared resource means cost savings and workflow efficiencies.



The modular KVM matrix ControlCenter-Digital enables the simultaneous operation of thousands of computers via hundreds of consoles consisting of keyboard, monitor and mouse – even over large distances. Various connection modules allow you to integrate sources like VGA, DVI and DisplayPort into the KVM matrix. At NAB, the company will share a booth with its U.S. partner Apantac.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Guntermann & Drunck will be in booth N5212.