Guild of Television Cameramen Announce 2015 Winners

OXFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND – The 42nd annual Guild of Television Cameramen Awards were presented Sunday, May 17. Among this year’s winners, 40-year veteran Martin Hawkins was rewarded with the GTC’s prestigious Television Cameraman Award.

Martin Hawkins

Hawkins career began in 1974 with his first camera operator positions coming as part of London Weekend Television productions. In 1983 he joined Limehouse Studios where he would eventually become head of the camera department. Hawkins also has a few film credits to his resume as director of photography for “Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie” and “What We Did On Our Holiday.” Hawkins previously received four Certificate of Merits from the GTC, a BAFTA nomination and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Royal Television Society.

Other high profile awards included the Mike Baldock Award won by the Rory Peck Trust, and a honorary membership to David Monkhouse.

Here is the complete list of GTC Award for Excellence winners:

“Strictly Come Dancing”

Camera Team



“Danny MacCaskill's The Ridge”

Drone Cameraman/Director: Stu Thomson

Drone Cameraman: Lec Park

Cameraman: Scott Marshall



“Eurovision 2014 – the Netherlands song”

Steadicam: Karsten Jacobsen

Follow Focus: Martin Samsoe



“The Condemned”

Camera/director: Nick Read



“Hinterland”

DoP: Richard Stoddard



“The Queen’s Garden”

Camera Team: Robin Cox, Robert Hollingworth, Tim Shepherd, Simon de Glanville



“Hive Alive”

DoP: Robin Smith



“Our Girl”

DoP: Nick Dance BSC



“John Bishop’s Australia”

Drone work: Heliguy Guy Littermore



“The Wonders of the Monsoon, episode 5: The Drought”

Camera: Nick Lyon and camera team