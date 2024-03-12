Grup Mediapro's Miami Facility Has Hosted 17 Major Virtual Productions

MIAMI—Grup Mediapro has announced that its Miami facility and virtual set has hosted 17 major virtual productions since it went into operation in mid-2023.

The facility, which has been used for commercials, video clips and other virtual productions, features LED and chroma key tech and is the largest in South Florida.

The latest major production to be hosted at the center was the filming of the group Gente de Zona’s new music video, in which the popular Cuban duo perform a 'collaboration' with the late, great Celia Cruz. The set is equipped with technology that made it possible to produce this immersive video that sees the group sharing the stage with the now deceased Cuban artist.

Mediapro North America's virtual set in Miami is the largest in South Florida and features a large LED screen measuring 24 meters wide by 7 meters high consisting of over 780 panels, the company said.

The facilities are equipped with Unreal Engine technology, as well as a 3D creation tool that synchronously combines the real environment with digitally created elements. The recording system allows for exploring new audiovisual frontiers as it offers infinite possibilities for customization and generates immersive environments for every possible type of filming. A simple change of the digital set results in recreating the streets of Panama for the video clip of Farruko's latest song ("Perdóname"), reviving the image of Celia Cruz as well as a number of different scenarios created for CONCACAF productions and Cinema Giants, among other clients.

The facilities are part of a major strategic plan Grup MediaPro launched to kit out its main production centers with VP technology. In addition to Florida, the group also boasts virtual sets in Miami, Barcelona and Portugal. It has also announced plans are in the pipeline to open additional facilities in Buenos Aires and New York (1,500m² space north of Manhattan). The large sets combine LED and chroma key technology so clients can shoot each production using the most suitable technology, the company said.

In announcing the production activity on its Miami virtual set, the company explained that on-set virtual production technology facilitates the creative process because an infinite number of scenarios can be recreated in the same space and because the virtual set offers an infinite range of customizations. This recording system also expedites production tasks by concentrating filming in the same space, thereby avoiding the need to transport equipment and technical material to other locations, which also meant between 76% and 80% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared to a conventional shoot.