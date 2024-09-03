GRUP MEDIAPRO Employs 64 Cameras for First America’s Cup 4K HDR Broadcast

GRUP MEDIAPRO has released details of its role in the production of the 37th America’s Cup Barcelona.

Selected by the competition’s organiser, America’s Cup Events, GRUP MEDIAPRO is responsible for the design and rollout of the onshore broadcast logistics for this year’s series, which will be broadcast in 4K HDR for the first time in its history. The company is also providing technical support and equipment for the duration of the event.

More than 70 broadcast professionals have been deployed by GRUP MEDIAPRO, along with a control room, two audio control rooms, replay capability, camera control and an editing suite. The group will produce three hours of content every day of the two-month competition. Camera feeds are received from 64 on-water and airborne cameras, placed both onboard the boats and at strategic points around the course, generating the international broadcast feed.

A further six cameras will document on-shore proceedings. One camera provides a panoramic course view with another inside the umpire booth. Inside the village, two fixed cameras, one Steadicam and a GRUP MEDIAPRO crane cam will capture daily activities.

The Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup is taking place August 22-Oct. 27 in Barcelona.

This article originally appeared on TV Tech's sister brand TVBEurope.