Gregory Bedross Joins Broadcast Pix as NY Regional Sales Manager

BILLERICA, MASS.—Broadcast Pix announced Gregory Bedross, CTS, has joined the company as the New York regional sales manager, effective July 15. He will work directly with Broadcast Pix co-founder Russell Whittaker to expand sales in New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.



A New York native, Bedross has more than 25 years of sales experience in the AV and broadcast industries, most recently with Datavideo. One of his first sales positions was at Sony, where he assisted with the NFL conversion from film to tape. He has worked for a number of companies, including Philips Broadcast, Drake Automation, Sigma Electronics and Sierra Video. More recently, he held regional sales manager positions with Starin Marketing and Magenta Research.