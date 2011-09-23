Greg Walden Receives NRB Faith & Freedom Award



The National Religious Broadcasters recently presented its Faith & Freedom Award to Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) at its annual Capitol Hill Media Summit.



The award is presented annually to “a stalwart defender of religious liberty.” Past recipients include Congressman Mike Pence (R-Ind.) and then-Sen. Sam Brownback (R-Kan.).



“We are privileged to honor Congressman Greg Walden with this award,” said NRB President and CEO Dr. Frank Wright, in a press release.



“With his background as a broadcaster in Oregon, he has stood strong in the House in the defense of liberty with his efforts to remove the Fairness Doctrine from the federal code.We are very grateful for his leadership on the Commerce Committee and in the House of Representatives.”



Walden is the Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology.



-- Radio World



