Gray to Broadcast Select St. Louis Cardinals' Games on KMOV

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch during an MLB Spring Training baseball game against the Houston Astros on March 5, 2025 at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla.

ST. LOUIS—Gray Media will broadcast 10 selected games from the St. Louis Cardinals MLB franchise on KMOV (CBS) and Matrix Midwest in St. Louis, on Gray-owned or syndicated third-party TV stations in Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky and Oklahoma serving nearly seven and a half million television households. The team will simulcast these games with FanDuel Sports Network, the Cardinals’ television rightsholder partner.

The new partnership marks the first time a package of Cardinals baseball games will be televised locally on a free and over-the-air channel as part of a non-national broadcast since 2010.

The partnership’s first pitch will occur on Friday, April 11 when the Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium 7:15 C.D.T. on KMOV channel 4 and Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable).

The St. Louis and regional television stations will air the following games:

Friday, April 25 vs. Milwaukee Brewers 7:15 C.D.T. on Matrix Midwest

Friday, May 16 at Kansas City Royals 6:40 C.D.T. on Matrix Midwest

Friday, May 30 at Texas Rangers 7:05 C.D.T. on KMOV Channel 4 and Matrix Midwest

Friday, June 6 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 7:15 C.D.T. on KMOV Channel 4 and Matrix Midwest

Friday, June 20 vs. Cincinnati Reds 6:15 C.D.T. on Matrix Midwest

The Cardinals will announce additional free, over-the-air Cardinals games at a later date.

“We are excited that, for the first time in 15 years, fans can watch our games across Cardinals Nation for free and over-the-air, bringing the Cardinals into more homes than ever before,” said Anuk Karunaratne, Cardinals Sr. Vice President of Business Operations. “This expanded reach means more families, communities, and lifelong fans can share in the excitement of Cardinals baseball and cheer on our hometown team throughout the season.”

“KMOV and Matrix Midwest are proud to serve our viewers in St. Louis and across the region, by bringing iconic Cardinals baseball back to free, over-the-air broadcasts,” said J.D. Sosnoff, General Manager of KMOV-TV and Matrix Midwest. “Along with our market-leading co-owned television stations across Cardinals Country, we are ready to bring the excitement from Busch Stadium to the fans.”

Gray’s television stations in Cape Girardeau, Springfield, Memphis, Jonesboro, Rockford, Peoria, Quincy, Evansville, Sioux City, Cedar Rapids, Ottumwa, Davenport, and Rochester/Mason City also plan to air the package.

Matrix Midwest launched in 2024 and is St. Louis’ only free and independent sports and entertainment network, available free over-the-air on channel 32 and channel 6 on Spectrum/Charter.

The announcement is the latest in a number of deals Gray has made to carry professional sports leagues over its local TV stations carrying the FanDuel Sports Network. Last fall, Gray inked a multiyear deal that calls for Gray stations to simulcast 14 Atlanta Braves regular-season games starting in 2025 as well as an agreement to simulcast 10 Kansas City Royals’ regular-season game telecasts.

The station group also began carrying the Chicago Sports Network in Rockford, Ill., and South Bend, Ind., last November, broadcasting games from the NBA’s Bulls, NHL’s Blackhawks and Major League Baseball’s White Sox and other related content free, over-the-air to more than 500,000 households in the two markets.