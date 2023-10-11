Gray Promotes Jason Hall to Vice President

ATLANTA—Gray Television, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jason Hall to vice president of Spanish Media Sales, at the GrayTV Telemundo Station Group.

For the last 14 months, Jason has served as the Senior Director of Spanish Media Sales guiding advertising sales growth for GrayTV Telemundo Station Group, which is comprised of 42 Telemundo affiliate markets, including eight markets in Texas and the flagship market in Atlanta, Georgia. Under Jason’s leadership, Gray’s Telemundo Stations have seen consistent ad sales growth and the potential Telemundo network has to offer for years to come, particularly with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 2024 Olympics, and more. Jason has over 20 years of Hispanic media experience building and managing sales organizations at Univision and Estrella Media.

“Jason’s Hispanic media sales expertise has been key to our Telemundo stations and overall sales success. Jason’s track record with Gray has been invaluable, and we look forward to having him continue leading the charge for Spanish language media sales at Gray,” said Susan Sim Oh, vice president of strategy and operations, GrayTV Telemundo Station Group.