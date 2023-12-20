Gray Promotes Bruce Austin to GM WVLT and WBXX in Knoxville

ATLANTA—Gray Television, Inc. has appointed Bruce Austin as the next general manager of WVLT and WBXX, the local CBS and CW affiliates, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

For the past five years, Bruce Austin has served as the general manager at WALB-TV (NBC), WGCW (CW) and WTSG (Telemundo) in Albany, Georgia. Previously, he served as the stations’ general sales manager for ten years. A native of Southwest Georgia, Bruce grew up watching WALB-TV, which Gray put on the air in 1954. Under his leadership, the operation expanded its local service and added additional local programming. In 2020, the Georgia Association of Broadcasters recognized WALB as its Station of the Year.

(Image credit: Gray Television)

Bruce serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Georgia Association of Broadcasters and the Albany/Dougherty Co. Military Affairs Committee. He also serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors for Horizons Cancer Coalition. He begins his new position on January 2, 2024.