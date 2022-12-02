Gray Names Curtis Miles GM of KCTV and KSMO in Kansas City
Miles will assume the new role at the Gray Television stations in January
ATLANTA—Gray Television has announced that Curtis Miles will join Gray as the General Manager of KCTV (CBS) and KSMO (MyNetwork) in the Kansas City market (DMA 33), effective January 3, 2023.
Curtis Miles has an extensive background in news, marketing, research, and sales. For the past five years, he led WAOW in Wausau, Wisconsin as its General Manager, during which time the television station increased its ratings and revenues. In 2022, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association named WAOW the News Operation of the Year, Gray reported.
Prior to WAOW, Curtis spent 13 years with the Disney ABC O&O group where he helped increase ratings and market share at WLS-TV in Chicago and at WTVD in Raleigh. In Chicago, as Vice President of Creative Services and Local Programming, Curtis helped WLS relaunch “Eyewitness News,” led the morning talk show that replaced “Oprah,” and made WLS the “Home of the Chicago Cubs” by broadcasting 28 Cubs games annually. His extensive background in news and news research includes a stint at Frank N. Magid Associates.
Curtis holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Iowa.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
