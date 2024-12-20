Gray Media Renews Comscore Measurement Deal

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has announced that it has renewed and expanded its measurement deal with Gray Media.

As part of the multiyear agreement, Comscore will continue as a key local measurement currency provider for Gray and provide additional advanced demographics as well as more-precise audience insights across screens.

“We appreciate Comscore’s continued advancements in audience measurement and are pleased to roll out these solutions across more of our stations,” Gray Media senior managing vice president and chief revenue officer Matt Jaquint said.

With the renewed agreement, Gray will adopt Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR), Comscore’s cross-platform measurement solution, starting in 2025. CCR will enable Gray to deliver comprehensive cross-platform insights with in-flight monitoring, ensuring advertisers achieve maximum campaign efficiency, Comscore said.

Additionally, Gray Media has added more TV stations, including its broadcast regional sports networks, for measurement by Comscore.

It will now also use Comscore’s Advanced Audience solutions, including County, Automotive, Political data and Plan Metrix, which enables marketers to plan against very specific audiences based on behavior.

These capabilities will provide Gray’s advertisers with precise insights and deduplicated measurement across screens in such key metrics as reach, frequency, incrementality and co-viewing.

“This expanded partnership represents a significant step forward in the measurement space as we continue to work alongside Gray Media to provide data-driven insights that fuel their continued growth and success,” Comscore chief commercial officer Steve Bagdasarian said. “We take pride in Gray’s confidence in our advanced cross-platform audience measurement solutions and are pleased to expand this important relationship.”