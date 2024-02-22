Comscore Significantly Upgrades Its Cross-Platform Audience Measurement

NEW YORK—Comscore has announced that it is calling “a groundbreaking advancement” to its measurement tools with a significant update to its Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR). The upgrade extends deduplicated audience measurement to the local market level, which can be applied to all programmatic environments and platforms.

As part of those enhancements, CCR will, for the first time, integrate national and local linear TV, digital, streaming, and social channels.

“Comscore has delivered a true cross-platform solution that measures audiences at the hyper-local level, enabling our clients to advertise nationally and optimize locally," said Steve Bagdasarian, Comscore chief commercial officer. “Advertisers need measurement partners who can address the scale of where their audiences are. We’re building enterprise-level cross-platform measurement that offers advertisers the ability to seamlessly measure and optimize against their intended audiences with speed and accuracy, whether it is programmatically, directly, nationally or locally.”

With the introduction of Comscore Campaign Ratings Local (CCR Local), Comscore has effectively bridged the last gap in cross-platform ad measurement, offering advertisers the tools needed for true reach and frequency optimization across the top 100 US local markets, with full coverage of all other local markets to follow. This expansion paves the way for complete local market coverage, revolutionizing how advertisers can harness data for precise, in-flight campaign adjustments across all media types, Comscore said.

In making the announcement, Comscore noted that, with the vast majority of goods being purchased locally, it is critical for brands to incorporate their linear TV ad exposure into their digital strategies and vice versa. With the CCR localization feature, advertisers will be able to optimize their campaigns with precision at the market level to more effectively drive downstream performance outcomes, the company said.

Comscore also announced that the Trade Desk will be the first demand-side platform to integrate CCR Local market reporting, giving The Trade Desk’s clients access to expanded insights to help measure data-driven campaigns powered by Comscore's unparalleled local market coverage.

“The average household has become more crowded with devices and platforms, so marketers need the best data and insights to help ensure the most impactful advertisements,” says Ben Sylvan, vice president of data partnerships at The Trade Desk. “Comscore’s new offering has the insights to help our clients make the most out of their media investment, especially for auto advertisers or political campaigns, where success on the local level is key.”

In a year when major tentpole events are driving strategic investment strategy and the cross-platform nature of sports, entertainment and political advertising is ramping up, Comscore said that the upgrade will help advertisers understand how linear and digital ad spend interact both nationally and within each local market. When existing clients have leveraged CCR Local, they have seen upwards of 28% incremental reach in their CTV buys, Comscore said.