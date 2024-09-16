Gray Inks Multi-Year Deal to Air Missouri Valley Conference Games

ST. LOUIS—Missouri Valley Conference and Gray Media have announced a multi-year agreement to produce and distribute MVC men’s and women’s basketball regular-season games and opening-round/quarterfinal State Farm MVC Men’s Basketball Tournament contests (“Arch Madness”) beginning with the 2024-25 academic year.

The linear over-the-air station package will be distributed in 22 Gray Media markets in the states of Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Iowa, and Tennessee and via third-party broadcast partners in markets outside of the Gray footprint.

As part of the agreement between The Valley and Gray, the men’s and women’s basketball content will be produced and distributed by Indianapolis-based Tupelo Honey, owned by Gray.

Under the conference’s multi-year contract with ESPN, the entire package will also be simulcast live nationally on ESPN+ and available through the ESPN app without digital blackouts.

“In the ever-changing landscape of live-event production and distribution, the Missouri Valley Conference remains committed to navigating the best path to reach college basketball fans, and this partnership with Gray does just that,” said Jeff Jackson, MVC commissioner.

“Tupelo Honey and Gray have had a long relationship with The Valley, and we’re excited to help them bring games directly to fans free over-the-air,” said John Servizzi, President of Tupelo Honey.

“Gray is committed to bringing live, local sports to its viewers,” added Sandy Breland, Gray’s Chief Operating Officer. “This collaboration with The Valley will benefit fans, schools, and local communities. We couldn’t be more proud to partner with The Valley.”

The Missouri Valley Conference is the nation’s second-oldest NCAA Division I conference and will be celebrating its 118th season in 2024-25.