Gravity Media Installs Massive 1.2MM Pixel Pitch LED Wall

SYDNEY, Australia—Gravity Media has installed a LED display wall in Australia at its Production Centre in Sydney (PCS) that the company is billing as the only 1.2mm pixel pitch LED wall in an Australian broadcast studio.

Gravity Media’s new LED wall stands at a massive 10 meters wide and 2.5 meters wide, with a resolution of 6400 x 1920, and provides a vibrant, high-definition backdrop perfect for sharing information and entertaining in unique and innovative ways, the company said.

The LED wall has already been used by such clients as Seven Network and Supercars.

In the lead up to this summer’s games, Seven Network approached Gravity Media, seeking out the best possible screens in the market to deliver one of the world’s most iconic events and ended up using the new 1.2mm pixel pitch display.

Supercars used the PCS and the incredible versatility of the LED wall for their Cash Converters Supercars E Series. The PCS acted as a production’s main hub with the LED wall installed in a dedicated studio, using it to display various feeds managed from the control room. Camera feeds of two commentators were sent from Gravity Media’s PCM (Production Centre in Melbourne) via fibre to the Sydney facility and played out on the LED wall the programme’s host could easily interact with their colleagues.