Grass Valley to Unveil Live Production System at IBC

Grass Valley Stratus



Grass Valley will launch the latest version of the Grass Valley Stratus Media Application Framework, a complete, new live production environment from camera to integrated playout system, bringing increased interoperability to the video production and delivery environment. The new version of GV Stratus includes plug-ins for AP’s ENPS and Avid’s iNEWS (allowing users to access all of their NCRS tools within GV Stratus) streamlining the news production processes for logging clips. These new tools also facilitate the unlimited sharing of clips and content-creation tools between collaborative workgroups or individual users.



Also shown for the first time at IBC will be several new software modules, including the tight integration of GV Stratus with the K2 Dyno Replay System such that metadata created with Dyno and stored on a K2 Summit server can be immediately available to other operators working on the same GV Stratus-enabled network and vice-versa.



With its advanced codec, multiformat file support and speed, the Grass Valley Edius is is fully integrated with GV Stratus. At IBC, 2012 Grass Valley will demonstrate EDIUS Pro 6.5, with native support for raw footage captured with digital cinematography cameras, including those from RED Digital as well as comprehensive 3D editing tools and 3D workflow support.

Grass Valley is also making its popular codec technology freely available to be used with other applications. As well as the PC-based HQ/HQX codecs (8-bit and 10-bit respectively), a QuickTime version of the HQ/HQX codecs (for both Windows and Mac platforms) is available for free download from the Grass Valley website.



