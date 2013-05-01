Grass Valley Promotes Holtz to VP of Digital Media Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF.— Grass Valley has appointed Alex Holtz as vice president of digital media solutions. He will apply his 30 years of experience in control room automation, live and on-demand Web and mobile multiplatform production, publishing and distribution systems, and camera robotic system solutions for the broadcast and A/V industry.



“He has made significant contributions as the general manager of our Integrated Production Solutions product line, where he was responsible for Ignite, MediaFUSE and HDC Camera Systems product lines for live news production systems, Internet streaming and mobile applications and camera robotic systems,” said Mike Cronk, senior vice president of marketing at Grass Valley.



Before joining Grass Valley in 2004, Holtz held various product management and engineering positions with ParkerVision, Parker Electronics, and Westinghouse. During this time he was named lead inventor of “Realtime Video Production System and Method” and “Method, System and Computer Program Product for Producing and Distributing Enhanced Media Downstreams.” He holds a total of nine patents in these areas, with additional filings pending.



