Grass Valley Names Alan Wright to Lead EMEA Region

SAN FRANCISCO: Continuing to expand its senior management team, Grass Valley announced that Alan Wright will lead the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region as senior vice president. Wright will be based in the United Kingdom. Wrights’ new hire was announced by Jeff Rosica, executive vice president of Grass Valley, and signals the company’s renewed support for new and existing EMEA customers.



With extensive experience in developing and growing the services and solutions division of such major media companies as Red Bee Media, Technicolor, and Motorola, Wright will design and execute new strategies at Grass Valley that will help customers migrate to file-based environments with Grass Valley’s software and hardware and products, as well as its integration and 24/7 managed services.



Wright joins Grass Valley from U.K.-based production services provider Red Bee Media, where he was the chief commercial officer and a member of the executive leadership team. At Red Bee, Wright was responsible for sales and marketing, product management, and was a key contributor in defining the overall company strategy.



Prior to Red Bee, Wright served as senior vice president of business development and sales and marketing for a division of Technicolor. He also spent many years at Motorola where he led the strategy and sales and marketing activities in the EMEA region for a variety of Motorola businesses. Prior to Motorola, Wright held a number of positions with system integrators and professional service companies.



He holds a Chemical Physics degree from the University of Glasgow, an MBA in Finance from Durham University, and a DBA from Henley Management College. He recently was awarded the prestigious Fellowship of the Institute of Engineering and Technology in recognition of his contributions to delivering strategic change to the industry.



Wright will report directly to Rosica.

