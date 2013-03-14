Grass Valley Moves its Middle East Office to Dubai Media City

SAN FRANCISCO -- In order to be closer to its customers and partners in the Middle East, Grass Valley has moved its regional office to Dubai Media City. The larger office space includes sales and customer support areas, a demonstration room showing the latest Grass Valley solutions— including the LDX Series software upgradable camera, the Stratus nonlinear production platform, and many other offerings that support live production, news, and playout.



Grass Valley has announced several new customers in the region in the past 12 months, including Dubai and Qatar TV. Grass Valley has opened showcase centers in a number of its offices across Europe, Middle East, and Africa including London’s Stockley Park, Weiterstadt, Germany, and Paris, France.



