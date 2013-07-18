Grass Valley moves Icelandic TV services to HD

Grass Valley has supplied 365 Media, Iceland’s largest mass media company, with a range of systems including cameras, servers and a replay system, for installation in its new HD OB van. The systems will enable 365 Media to deliver high-quality live event programming from remote locations to its viewers. Grass Valley’s local partner Exton will provide full installation support on the ground in Iceland.

This latest deployment follows 365 Media’s recent upgrade of its Grass Valley Aurora system to the GV STRATUS nonlinear application environment for live production (due to be finalized summer 2013) and its deployment of K2 Edge in 2012, Grass Valley’s playout system.

“The nature of outside broadcasting means it is inherently changeable so it’s important that we can equip our vans with flexible solutions like the LDX cameras and XCU base stations. We’re really excited about the move to HD; it’s really going to enhance our coverage of live events,” said Gisli Berg, Head of Production at 365 Media.

LDX Flex is the entry level offering in the LDX Series of upgradeable cameras. The LDX Series offers varying levels or operational flexibility through the simple GV-eLicense program, which allows users to elevate a camera’s capabilities perpetually or just for seven days depending on requirements. The XCU WorldCam eXchangeable Camera Control Unit brings unique flexibility to mobile production truck operators and studios. It is designed so that it can easily be transferred from truck to truck without losing connectivity.

K2 media servers are purpose-built devices that deliver 24/7/365 file-based infrastructure and high-performance file operations that run simultaneously, to enable better workflows and greater efficiencies. K2 Dyno is a dynamic replay controller with a highly-intuitive touchscreen interface. It integrates with third-party applications for efficient overall replay management.