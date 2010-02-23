Grass Valley Contest Winner Announced

Frank Aldana

The winner of the Grass Valley-sponsored “Cut and Win” editing contest has been announced.



Contest entrants were to produce a commercial spot using Grass Valley’s EDIUS real-time editing software that also promoted its features. First prize was production gear valued in the thousands



Freelance editor Frank Aldana was chosen amongst 200 competitors from 52 countries, receiving a post-production package including an HP ProBook laptop, Panasonic video camcorder and external hard drive. Mr. Aldana’s 18-year editing career went from analog/linear to digital/nonlinear and includes experience working with hybrid as well.



Two runners-up were selected, Miroslav Matanovic from Croatia and David Yoshpe from Israel, and were awarded copies of EDIUS Neo 2 Booster software and an external USB hard drive.



