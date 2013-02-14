Grass Valley Appoints Platform as Global PR Agency of Record

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO-- Platform PR announced that it has been appointed as the global PR agency for Grass Valley.





In a competitive pitch that kicked-off with a formal request for proposal in November 2012, Platform said it was chosen from over 10 prospective agencie. Platform has already started work with the Grass Valley communications team and will report directly to Denise Williams, director of corporate public relations. One of the agency’s first tasks will be to help launch products at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, 8-11 April, 2013.