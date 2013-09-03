Grass Valley Appoints Lisa Prentice Chief Financial Officer

HILLSBORO, ORE. — Grass Valley announced the appointment of Lisa Prentice to the position of chief financial officer. Effective immediately, Prentice will assume overall responsibility for all aspects of Grass Valley’s global finance, accounting, assets, tax, and information and technology application initiatives. Prentice brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership skills to her new post, with 29 years of finance experience in the technology business.

Prentice joins Grass Valley from InFocus, the presentation and collaboration technology company most known for its presentation projectors. She spent five years as the company’s CFO during a crucial period of returning InFocus to profitability and taking the company private. During her tenure, she successfully led all financial functions of a publicly traded company including investor relations and SEC reporting.

Prior to InFocus, Prentice served eight years as the CFO for PACCESS, a global packaging supply chain services firm. She was responsible for financial accounting, reporting, planning, forecasting, cash management, and other financial activities within the company. Prentice began her career at Tektronix, where she worked in numerous financial roles during her 17-year post there.

Prentice holds an MBA from Portland State University and a BS in Business Accounting from the University of Oregon. She is based in the company’s new headquarters in Hillsboro, Ore., and reports to Thorsteinson.