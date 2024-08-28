Grass Valley Appoints Alex Keighley SVP of Sales for North America

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has announced the appointment of Alex Keighley as the new senior vice president of sales for North America. In this role, Alex will play a key part in driving growth and strengthening relationships with customers across the region, the company said.

Keighley has held leadership roles at Avid and Telestream, most recently serving as chief revenue officer of Backlight. He also led Grass Valley’s U.S. West Sales team for five years prior to these roles, and now returns to lead the North America team as the industry enters another phase of unprecedented change.

“We’re thrilled to have Alex back at Grass Valley,” said Tim Banks, chief revenue officer at Grass Valley, who welcomed Alex’s return. “His deep understanding of both our industry and our customers, coupled with his proven leadership, makes him the perfect fit to lead our North American sales efforts. We’re confident that under his guidance, we’ll continue to strengthen our position as the go-to partner for media organizations across the region.”

With a wealth of experience spanning both the media and technology sectors, Keighley brings a unique blend of industry knowledge and sales leadership to Grass Valley, the company reported.

"While media companies are navigating a challenging period with rapidly evolving technology and business models, it's also a time of tremendous opportunity,” Keighley said. “They need trusted partners who can guide them through these transitions while ensuring they continue to deliver outstanding content. My mission is clear: to demonstrate that Grass Valley offers world-class technology, is the #1 trusted advisor for our customers, and that we are the technical and business partner they can rely on.”

A key focus in the new role, will be on building a market-leading organization. “One of the most important responsibilities of a sales leader—or any leader—is to enable their team and everyone around them to deliver their best results,” he said. “My priority will be to ensure we have the best people in the right roles, equipped with the tools and resources they need to deliver for our customers and achieve the company’s goals.”

Earlier in his career, he also led sales teams for major media organizations, including Reuters during the dot-com era and the Associated Press' EMEA commercial organization during the initial wave of multimedia transformation. This experience deepened his interest in the technology behind news gathering, leading him to join Bitcentral, where he supported numerous local station groups in the U.S.