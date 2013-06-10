Grass Valley Adds Rome Office

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF.— Grass Valley has established a new central office in the Italian capital. The new Rome office includes a Solutions Center.



The office combines sales, support, and administrative staff, as well as a demonstration room showing the LDX Series software upgradable camera range, the GV Stratus nonlinear production platform, and many other offerings that support live production, news, and playout.



Before, Grass Valley shared offices with Technicolor (previously known as Thomson) in Milan and Rome. It will retain its Milan office.



“Italy is a strategically important market for Grass Valley, and our offices in Italy allow us to support our customers more actively on the ground and to be more closely in touch with key market developments,” said Said Bacho, Senior Vice President EMEA, Grass Valley.



Grass Valley has already opened Solutions Centers in a number of its new offices across Europe, Middle East and Africa, including its offices in Paris; Weiterstadt, Germany; Dubai; Madrid; Moscow; and at its regional headquarters in Stockley Park, London.



