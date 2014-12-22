Grass Valley Adds Bill Hadsell as Product Manager for Digital Media Workflows

MONTREAL——Bill Hadsell joins Grass Valley as the new product manager responsible for the Ignite automated production system and the Vertigo Suite for branding graphics automation and asset management. Hadsell brings to the position many years of experience in product management and design for the broadcast industry.



The Ignite automated production system links the control room and the newsroom and allows a single operator to manage control room devices used to produce live newscasts and event programming. With Ignite technology, users can control on-air timing, accommodate last-minute show changes and direct production on the fly.



The Vertigo Suite for branding graphics automation and asset management is scalable and powers the creation of multilayer graphics combining text crawls, animated graphics, DVEs and audio inserts. Vertigo delivers a choice of dynamic rendering models using graphics templates.