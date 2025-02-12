Graham Media Group Renews Nielsen Local TV Measurement Agreement

NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced that the Graham Media Group has renewed and expenaded its multi-year agreement for Local TV measurement across their six markets (Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, Roanoke).

The expanded agreement also includes Scarborough, which provides consumer insights that connect the dots between media consumption and local brands, retailers, and consumer behaviors.

New to the agreement is Nielsen’s Local Over the Top (OTT) measurement, which captures incremental impressions to Local TV and reports them with comparable metrics for the benefit of buyers, sellers, and content producers, and Digital Content Ratings (DCR), which Graham Media will use in their Jacksonville market.

These solutions will provide Graham Media stations with cross-platform insights to drive new content and revenue opportunities, the two companies reported.

“We are excited to continue working with Nielsen as our measurement provider and are encouraged by their commitment to innovation that matches our own,” said Catherine Badalamente, president and CEO at Graham Media Group. “Trusted audience insights are critical to understand our audience across all platforms and equip our advertisers with data to inform their strategies.”

“Nielsen is proud to expand our partnership with Graham Media Group and deliver the most comprehensive view of their Local Linear, Digital, and Streaming audiences,” added Paul LeFort, managing director of Nielsen’s Local TV business. “Our commitment to innovation, including enhanced insights backed by our comprehensive Big Data + Panel Local TV measurement, empowers broadcasters, publishers & advertisers with accurate, representative & cross-platform measurement to drive the Local TV business forward.”