Gorilla Group chooses FORscene

Forbidden Technologies announces that Gorilla Group has chosen to use FORscene as its logging and rough cut editing platform. The post production facility based in Cardiff, Wales, provides an extensive range of services to programme makers including editing in over 70 edit suites, outside broadcasting, and satellite links.

FORscene is currently being used for wide area collaboration in the Cloud. As an integrated part of the Gorilla post-production workflow, FORscene will now be accessible to all Gorilla clients whenever they need it and wherever they may be.