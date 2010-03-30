Gordon Tubbs Joins Fujinon

WAYNE, N.J.: Fujinon today announced the appointment of Gordon Tubbs as director of sales for its Broadcast Division. Tubbs takes on the responsibility for sales with an emphasis on network and group sales.



Tubbs is a long-time fixture in the broadcast business, having sold lenses for Cannon for 23 years. A graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology, Tubbs is among the industry experts who can expound at length about their specialties in accessible, jargon-free language. His knowledge of professional camera lenses and the complexities of their glass is well known throughout the industry.



Tubbs left Canon in 2008 and served as vice president of Autoscript since June of that year.



“This position gives me a great platform to use my skills and knowledge,” he said. “My plan is to strengthen our relationships with current customers and demonstrate our product line and company advantages to potential customers.”



He’ll work closely with Fujinon’s national sales manager, Thom Calabro and John Newton, special assistant to the president. Fran Fehr, key accounts manager, will report directly to Tubbs.