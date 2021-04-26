Google, Univision Strike Media Partnership

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & MIAMI—Google and Univision have announced a multi-year strategic partnership with the goal of accelerating growth across Univision’s media and content properties.

The deal will see Univision work with Google Cloud to drive its digital transformation. The Spanish-language network will also work with other Google product areas like Android, Android TV OS, YouTube, Google Play, Google Ad Manager and Google Search to enhance its capabilities and overall viewer experience, the official announcement details.

Part of the strategic partnership will have Google assist Univision with consolidating its digital distribution platforms, modernizing its production systems, creating a new customer data warehouse and migrating enterprise applications to Google Cloud. With this, Univision will be able to apply AI and machine learning across its content library to improve customer recommendations, as well as gather data insight to create stronger advertising relationships with audiences.

Univision will also work with Google on expanding its streaming offerings, including the recently launched PrendeTV. This will include expanding Univision’s global YouTube partnership and integrating with entertainment features on Google Search that help with content discovery. Google Ad Manager and Google’s Dynamic Ad Insertion are also expected to be utilized.

Univision content and services will become available on Google Play across Android phone and tablets, as well as Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.

“At Univision, we've set out to be the most important global Spanish-language media company, and our partnership with Google is a critical piece of our transformation," said Wade Davis, CEO of Univision Communications Inc. "By leveraging Google's technology platform and expertise, we will transform our infrastructure to bring our customers an enhanced media experience.”